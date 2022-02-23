News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Published: 7:00 PM February 23, 2022
Magistrates court

The latest magistrates court results from Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar and surrounding areas. - Credit: Archant

Gwynne Ralph: 45, of Tiger Moth Way, Hatfield. On August 7 permitted a person to drive an Alfa Romeo Mito on the A1 near Welham Green when they only have a provisional driving licence. Fined £203 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £110.

Michael Hobbs:53, of Ellenbrook Crescent, Hatfield. On December 14, 2020 drove a Peugeot 308 on M25 at London Colney without due care and attention in that he collided with a number of vehicles. Fined £200 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 5 points.

Sara Lingham: 32, of Lemsford Road, Hatfield. On August 21 stole baby products from Boots, Hatfield. Ordered to pay compensation £56 and court costs £50.

Elizabeth Ellingford: 40, of The Sidings, Hatfield. On July 19 drove a Volkswagen on Vicarage Close, St Albans without due care and attention in that she reversed and collided with a Volkswagen Polo that was parked. Fined £115 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 5 points.

Albert Agyeman: 54, of Shallcross Crescent, Hatfield. On March 4 drove a Vauxhall Zafira on Bishops Rise, Hatfield when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £660 plus ordered to pay victim services £66 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Bradley Burt: 27, of Lemsford Lane, Welwyn Garden City. On March 28 drove a BMW on Mutton Lane, Potters Bar at 54mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £623 plus ordered to pay victims services £62 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Potters Bar News
Hatfield News
Welwyn Garden City News

