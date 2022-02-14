News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 2:11 PM February 14, 2022
Magistrates court

The latest magistrates court results from Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar and surrounding areas. - Credit: Archant

Elaine Kent: 63, of St Johns Close, Potters Bar.

On September 17, 2020 drove a Mazda 3 on Cavendish Way, Hatfield at 40mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £40 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Daria Tavares: 51, of Chelveston, Welwyn Garden City.

On May 31, 2020 drove a Mercedes E220 on Hertford Road, Welwyn Garden City when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Costas Joannides: 61, of Auckland Road, Potters Bar.

On October 23, 2020 and November 24, 2020 failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Range Rover who was alleged to have been guilty of a road traffic offence. Fined £1,152 plus court costs £110 and victim services £115. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Westley King: 43, of Northfield, Hatfield.

Most Read

  1. 1 Scammers target Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield car parks
  2. 2 Cyclist attacked by four men on mopeds
  3. 3 Pair charged following Brookmans Park and Welham Green burglaries
  1. 4 Vegan market returning to Welwyn Garden City
  2. 5 7 things to do and places to go this February half-term
  3. 6 Violent offender who fled to Thailand jailed
  4. 7 Oscar nominee Dame Judi Dench congratulates the next generation of Shaw performers
  5. 8 Policing element of council tax bills set to rise
  6. 9 Take That and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tribute night set for Welwyn
  7. 10 New bus service to cover majority of 84 route

On January 12 at Hatfield was in possession of a quantity of cannabis and was in possession of an offensive weapon namely a hammer. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £620. Committed to prison for 6 months suspended for 24 months.

Jordan Galloway: 30, of Appletree Way, Welwyn Garden City.

On October 8, 2021 used threatening and abusive behaviour towards a person at Haymarket. On December 8, 2020 at Welwyn Garden City without consent knowingly obtained and disclosed personal data. Fined £120 plus ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85. Committed to prison for 1 month.

Kerry Stone: 50, of Beauchamps, Welwyn Garden City.

On March 3 drove an Audi A4 on Black Fan Road, Welwyn Garden City when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £402 plus ordered to pay victim services £40 and court costs £110.

Ben Kempster: 38, of Chilterns, Hatfield.

On May 12 damaged a bicycle at Watford. Ordered to pay compensation £100 and court costs £45.

David Jones: 28, of Salisbury Hall Drive, Hatfield.

On July 24 drove a Vauxhall Corsa at Stevenage when there was a proportion of cannabis in his blood. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Alamgir Hussain: 28, of Pear Tree Lane, Welwyn Garden City.

On July 9 drove a red Vauxhall Corsa on Colindale Road, St Albans when he was disqualified from driving and there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £320 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Welwyn Garden City News
Potters Bar News
Hatfield News

Don't Miss

Demolition of the old Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City.

Residents slam 'misleading' Shredded Wheat development consultation

Dan Mountney

person
Lenny Dean, Jayden Shearer and Ryley Brailsford proudly show off their Juventus kit.

Football

Juventus swoop for talented Welwyn Hatfield football trio

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
Five month old baby with tanned skin lies on hospital bed smiling.

Hatfield baby receives world's most expensive drug

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Google Maps image of A road in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, called Roehyde Way, surrounded by grassy banks and green trees.

Man dies and two in hospital after fatal car crash

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon