The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Elaine Kent: 63, of St Johns Close, Potters Bar.

On September 17, 2020 drove a Mazda 3 on Cavendish Way, Hatfield at 40mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £40 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Daria Tavares: 51, of Chelveston, Welwyn Garden City.

On May 31, 2020 drove a Mercedes E220 on Hertford Road, Welwyn Garden City when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Costas Joannides: 61, of Auckland Road, Potters Bar.

On October 23, 2020 and November 24, 2020 failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Range Rover who was alleged to have been guilty of a road traffic offence. Fined £1,152 plus court costs £110 and victim services £115. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Westley King: 43, of Northfield, Hatfield.

On January 12 at Hatfield was in possession of a quantity of cannabis and was in possession of an offensive weapon namely a hammer. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £620. Committed to prison for 6 months suspended for 24 months.

Jordan Galloway: 30, of Appletree Way, Welwyn Garden City.

On October 8, 2021 used threatening and abusive behaviour towards a person at Haymarket. On December 8, 2020 at Welwyn Garden City without consent knowingly obtained and disclosed personal data. Fined £120 plus ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85. Committed to prison for 1 month.

Kerry Stone: 50, of Beauchamps, Welwyn Garden City.

On March 3 drove an Audi A4 on Black Fan Road, Welwyn Garden City when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £402 plus ordered to pay victim services £40 and court costs £110.

Ben Kempster: 38, of Chilterns, Hatfield.

On May 12 damaged a bicycle at Watford. Ordered to pay compensation £100 and court costs £45.

David Jones: 28, of Salisbury Hall Drive, Hatfield.

On July 24 drove a Vauxhall Corsa at Stevenage when there was a proportion of cannabis in his blood. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Alamgir Hussain: 28, of Pear Tree Lane, Welwyn Garden City.

On July 9 drove a red Vauxhall Corsa on Colindale Road, St Albans when he was disqualified from driving and there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £320 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.