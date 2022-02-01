News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 10:20 AM February 1, 2022
Magistrates court

The latest magistrates court results from Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar and surrounding areas. - Credit: Archant

Grace Jones: 40, of Little Hardings, Welwyn Garden City. On March 23 assaulted a Police Officer by beating him at Welwyn Garden City. Ordered to pay compensation £150. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months.

Irfan Ahmed: 49, of Boundary Lane, Welwyn Garden City. Between July 1 and November 30, 2020 harassed a woman at Welwyn Garden City. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £620. Community order made - curfew requirement with electronic monitoring. Restraining order made.

Mitchell Dominique: 36, of Wellington Drive, Welwyn Garden City. On March 10 drove a Jaguar at A414 Stanstead Abbotts By-Pass at 62mph when the speed limit is 50mph. On April 24 drove a Jaguar on A414 Stanstead Abbotts By-Pass at 67mph when the speed limit is 50mph. Fined £100 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Jay Fletcher: 27, of Middlefield, Welwyn Garden City. On November 19 assaulted a Police Officer by beating him at Welwyn Garden City. Also damaged a window belonging to a woman at Welwyn Garden City. Fined £290 plus compensation £200, victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Callum Milliken: 24, of Upperfield Road, Welwyn Garden City. On April 6 failed provide information relating to the identification of the driver of an Iveco Ford who was alleged to have been guilty of a traffic offence. Fined £150 plus victim services £34 and court costs £620. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Bobby Barhey: 28, of De Havilland Close, Hatfield. On August 2 stole confectionery from Co-Op, Hatfield. On November 17 stole cosmetics from Superdrug, Hatfield. On November 26, 27 and December 1 and 3 stole cosmetics from Boots, Hatfield. On January 5 and 10 stole hair products from Boots, Hatfield. Ordered to pay victim services £128. Committed to prison for 6 weeks consecutive.

Jonics Ndhlovu: 27, of Caponfield, Welwyn Garden City. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Berkshire Magistrates Cout on November 14, 2019 by failing to attend instructed telephone appointments. Fined £50.

