The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Jordan McGregor: 30, Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City. On December 30 committed arson and damaged fire bins belonging to YMCA Hostel at Welwyn Garden City. Committed to prison for 14 days. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85.

Matthew Apicella: 43, of Brookmans Avenue, Hatfield. On November 21, 2019 drove a Volkswagen Golf on the High Street, Potters Bar when there was a proportion of marijuana in his blood. Fined £600 plus victim services £60 and court costs £900. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Buster Burden: 20, of Rollswood, Welwyn Garden City. On December 4 used threatening and abusive behaviour towards three people at Welwyn Garden City. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Chiebuka Egotanwa: 21, of Haymeads, Welwyn Garden City. On June 29 drove a BMW on Stanborough Road, Welwyn Garden City when there was a proportion of cannabis in his blood. Egotanwa was also in possession of 1 bag of cannabis. Fined £400 plus victim services £40 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Jaroslav Kukla: 64, of St Peters Close, Hatfield. On November 29 drove a silver Mercedes on Hatfield Road, Smallford while over the drink drive limit. Kukla had 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 19 months.

Killiam Morriss: 31, of Normans Lane, Welwyn. On July 7 drove a Volkswagen Golf on Elder Way, Stevenage when there was a proportion of marijuana in his blood. Fined £350 plus victim services £35 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Liam Hebblewhite: 21, of Leigh Common, Welwyn Garden City. On December 11 failed to comply with a community protection notice in that he was found to be at Stevenage train station. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £85.

Ryan Muncey: 30, of Tavistock Close, Potters Bar. Drove a Citroën on November 11 at Ickleford Mews, Ickleford while over the drink drive limit. Muncey had 104 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. On November 11 assaulted two police officers at Hitchin by beating them. On November 12 had in his possession a quantity of cocaine at Stevenage. Fined £2,540, compensation £200, victim services £190 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.