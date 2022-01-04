News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Published: 7:53 AM January 4, 2022
The latest magistrates court results from Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar and surrounding areas. - Credit: Archant

Avalon Andalcio: 40, of Allen Court, Hatfield. On December 1, 2020 used threatening and abusive behaviour towards a woman at Hatfield. Fined £120 plus victim services £95 and court costs £620. Community order made - rehabilitation activity requirement.

Nathaniel Brain: 24, of Brookside, South Mimms, Potters Bar. On November 29, 2020 was in possession of a quantity of cannabis at South Mimms. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Holly Martin: 23, of Garden Avenue, Hatfield. On August 29, 2020 had in her possession a silver airsoft firearm at Hatfield. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £85.

Lukasz Brzoska: 42, of Aldykes, Hatfield. On June 14 drove a red Volkswagen on Travellers Lane, Hatfield while over the drink drive limit. Brzoska had 145 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Fined £380 plus victim services £38 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Vijayshil Gautam: 65, of The Avenue, Potters Bar. On September 27, 2020 drove a KIA on the M1 between junction 8 & 9 at 65mph when there was a variable speed limit of 50mph. Fined £228 plus victim services £34 and court costs £150.

Paul Murphy: 37, of Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City. On December 19 stole bathroom taps from B&Q Welwyn Garden City. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85. Committed to prison for 4 weeks suspended for 18 months.

Kayley Turner: 38, of Chelwood Avenue, Hatfield. On February 16 stole body sprays from Boots, Hatfield. On August 3 assaulted a woman by beating her at Hatfield. Stole cleaning products from Co-Op Hatfield on August 3. Ordered to pay compensation £273 and victim services £85. Committed to prison for 4 weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months

Sai Harish: 22, of Green Walk, Hatfield. On June 7 drove a Seat Ibiza on Bishops Rise, Hatfield when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Ordered to pay victim services £66 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 8 points.

Paul Terry: 49, of Grove Mead, Hatfield. On September 8, 2020 drove a Vauxhall Vectra on the A1, Stevenage when there was no licence and insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £200 plus victim services £34 and court costs £90. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Mary Murphy: 45, of Furzefield Road, Welwyn Garden City. On May 22 entered a property at Broadwater Crescent, Stevenage after a closure notice was issued at the property on March 25. Fined £100 plus victim services £34 and court costs £100.
 

