The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Richard Quartley: 31, of Birch Law, Welwyn Garden City.

On August 9, 2020 assaulted a woman by beating her and destroyed her iPad at Maple Cross. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £620.

Satpal Sokhi: 70, of Selwyn Avenue, Hatfield.

On August 15 failed to provide a breath test when suspected of committing a traffic offence at Hatfield. Fined £750 plus ordered to pay victim services £75 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Andrew Hanington: 56, of Cookhams, Welwyn Garden City.

On May 22 drove a Vauxhall Insignia at the junction of Lytton Way and Fairlands Way, Stevenage without due care and attention, collided with a motorbike causing injuries to the rider. Fined £80 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 5 points.

Daniel Turnbull: 22, of Broadfield Place, Welwyn Garden City.

On September 28, 2020 drove a Mazda on M25, junction 24-23 at 75mph when there was a variable speed limit of 40mph. Fined £480 plus victim services £48 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Robert Harrison: 29, of Amethyst Walk, Welwyn Garden City.

On September 8 stole a vape from Best One grocery shop and assaulted a police officer at Hatfield. Ordered to pay compensation £107 and court costs £300.

Sunny Barhey: 28, of Boundary Lane, Welwyn Garden City.

On August 1 drove a Volkswagen Polo at St Andrews Street, Hertford while over the drink drive limit. Barhey had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £450 plus ordered to pay victim services £45 and court costs £160. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Lea Kelly: 37, of Dukes Court, Welwyn Garden City.

On April 4 assaulted a police officer by beating him at Hatfield and failed to provide a breath test when suspected of committing a traffic offence. Fined £200 plus ordered to pay compensation £300, victim services £120 and court costs £620. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months.

Alonso Ayinla: 26, of Stirling Way, Welwyn Garden City.

On October 17, 2020 drove a BMW on Hertingfordbury Road, Hertford without due care and attention. Whilst entering the roundabout lost control of the vehicle and collided with the barrier. Failed to stop. Fined £500 plus victim services £50 and court costs £300. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.

David Leonard: 36, of Howlands, Welwyn Garden City.

On September 4 failed to provide a breath test when suspected of committing a traffic offence. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £100. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months. Community order made - unpaid Work Requirement.

Wayne Hyde: 44, of Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City.

On November 29 stole a hot tub from B&Q, Welwyn Garden City. Ordered to pay victim services £128. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.