The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Ernie Smith: 18, of Link Way, Hatfield. On December 23, 2020 damaged a door handle belonging to Welwyn Hatfield Conservative Club. Ordered to pay compensation £250.

Denise Brown: 29, of Howlands, Welwyn Garden City. On April 23 assaulted several police officers at Welwyn Garden City. Ordered to pay compensation £450. Committed to prison for 8 weeks suspended for 18 months.

Amy Starks: 33, of Hyde View Road, Harpenden. On April 4 drove a Ford Kuga without due care and attention at the junction of Clarence Road and Brampton Road, St Albans. Starks failed to stop and collided with another vehicle causing damage. Ordered to pay fine £80, victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Vicky Ray: 39, of Filbert Close, Hatfield. On May 24 drove a Vauxhall Astra on A1 Barnet-By-Pass, Borehamwood without due care and attention. Ray was witnessed by police using her mobile phone to film a collision and was observed not looking ahead in the direction of travel. Fined £100 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 5 points.

Elijah Miles: 23, of Bracken Court, Hatfield. On December 21 assaulted a man at Hatfield. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £200. Community order made - rehabilitation activity requirement.

Rebecca Hawthorne: 40, of Broadwater Crescent, Welwyn Garden City. Between May 29 and May 30 and on August 1 failed to comply with a community protection notice. Hawthorne called 999 several times when there was no genuine emergency. Fined £130 plus ordered to pay victim services £32 and court costs £85.

Mohammed Hussain: 21, of Dragon Road, Hatfield. On November 24, 2020 drove a Volkswagen Golf on Mosquito Way, Hatfield and failed to stop at a red traffic light. Fined £130 plus victim services £32 and court costs £400. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months