The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Kevin Halsey: 32, of Ley Walk, Welwyn Garden City. On October 31 had in his possession a knife and a quantity of cannabis at Hitchin. Fined £100 plus ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85. Community order made.

Efram Tesfa: 29, of Stonecross Road, Hatfield. On April 24, 2020 had in his possession a quantity of heroin at Welwyn Garden City. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Jamie Coleman: 30, of Robins Way, Hatfield. On August 28 drove a Ford Transit on the Lower Luton Road, Harpenden at 37mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £153 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Martina McCarthy: 28, of Knella Green, Welwyn Garden City. On May 1, 2020 assaulted a woman by beating her at Welwyn Garden City. Fined £180 plus ordered to pay compensation £100, Victim services £34 and court costs £620.

Robert Carlisle: 45, of Jordans Hilly Fields, Welwyn Garden City. On February 19 damaged a Citroen Dispatch van at Welwyn Garden City and assaulted a woman by beating her at Welwyn Garden City. Fined £100 plus ordered to pay compensation £250, victims services £22 court costs £620.

Grace Jones: 40, of Little Hardings, Welwyn Garden City. On May 21 assaulted a Police Officer by beating him at Welwyn Garden City. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85. Community order made - rehabilitation activity requirement.

Sean Quinn: 40, of Roe Green Lane, Hatfield. On September 21, 2020 had in his possession a quantity of cocaine at Hatfield. Ordered to pay victims services £22.

Peter Oladehin: 44, of Suffolk Road, Potters Bar. On July 23 drove an Audi A4 at St Albans Road, Potters Bar while over the drink drive limit. Oladehin had 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £389 plus ordered to pay victim services £39 and court costs £500. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Lee Smith: 44, of Westfield Road, Harpenden. On October 28 destroyed a plant pot belonging to a woman in Harpenden. Fined £80 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85.