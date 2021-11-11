The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Raysharne Jackson: 25, of Linnet Walk, Hatfield.

On July 26 was in possession of a large bag of cannabis at Hatfield. Fined £34 plus victim services £34.

Scott Hankin: 46, of Woods Avenue, Hatfield.

On October 3 attempted to steal various items from One Stop, Hatfield. On July 4 assaulted a man by beating him in Hatfield. On April 15 stole alcohol from Co-Op at Hatfield. On April 16 used threatening and abusive behaviour towards a man in Hatfield and stole food and alcohol from Co Op, Hatfield. On April 8 used threatening an abusive behaviour towards a man and a Police Constable at Hatfield. On June 10 failed to surrender to custody at St Albans Magistrates Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Ordered to pay compensation £160. Community order made – drug rehabilitation requirement.

Josie Cassidy: 25, of Brookside, South Mimms.

You may also want to watch:

On August 9 failed to surrender to custody at Worcester Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. On August 3 assaulted a man by beating him at Worcester and stole mobile phone charger leads from Wilko, at Worcester. On March 23 stole and damaged a VW Jetta at Hemel Hempstead. Also failed to provide a specimen of blood when suspected of having committed an offence. Ordered to pay compensation £300 plus victim services £95 and court costs £85. Community order made – alcohol treatment requirement. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.

Nadine Scarlett: 21, of Aviation Avenue, Hatfield.

On February 14 drove a Volkswagen Polo on Hempstead Road, Watford at 38mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £65 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 7 days.

Darren Makintosh: 56, of Stanborough Green, Welwyn Garden City.

On April 22, 2020 assaulted and threatened a man at Welwyn Garden City by beating him. Ordered to pay compensation £100 plus victim services £95 and court costs £300. Community order made - curfew requirement with electronic monitoring.

Robert Urzica: 24, of French Horn Lane, Hatfield.

On September 17 drove a Vauxhall on Lyon Way, St Albans while over the drink drive limit. Urzica had 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £300 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 21 months.

Nikoden Glinski: 42, of Garden Avenue, Hatfield.

On September 23 drove a Lexus on Garden Avenue, Hatfield while over the drink drive limit. Glinski had 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85. Community order made - unpaid work requirement. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Thomas Mulloy: 48, of Haldens, Welwyn Garden City.

On September 23, 2021 drove a Citroen C5 at Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City while over the drink drive limit. Mulloy had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £1,000 plus victim services £100 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Tarantino Forrester: 25, of Tolmers Park, Cuffley.

On December 23, 2020 drove a Land Rover Sport on Chorleywood Road, Rickmansworth without a licence and with no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £666 plus victim services £67 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 5 months.

Winston Walters: 47, of Hawthornes, Hatfield.

On February 4, 2020 drove a Honda on Great North Road, Brookmans Park while over the drink drive limit. Walters had 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £180 plus victim services £32 and court costs £200. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.



