News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 12:00 PM November 11, 2021
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans Magistrates' Court. - Credit: Archant

Raysharne Jackson: 25, of Linnet Walk, Hatfield.

On July 26 was in possession of a large bag of cannabis at Hatfield. Fined £34 plus victim services £34.

Scott Hankin: 46, of Woods Avenue, Hatfield.

On October 3 attempted to steal various items from One Stop, Hatfield. On July 4 assaulted a man by beating him in Hatfield. On April 15 stole alcohol from Co-Op at Hatfield. On April 16 used threatening and abusive behaviour towards a man in Hatfield and stole food and alcohol from Co Op, Hatfield. On April 8 used threatening an abusive behaviour towards a man and a Police Constable at Hatfield. On June 10 failed to surrender to custody at St Albans Magistrates Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Ordered to pay compensation £160. Community order made – drug rehabilitation requirement. 

Josie Cassidy: 25, of Brookside, South Mimms.

You may also want to watch:

On August 9 failed to surrender to custody at Worcester Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. On August 3 assaulted a man by beating him at Worcester and stole mobile phone charger leads from Wilko, at Worcester. On March 23 stole and damaged a VW Jetta at Hemel Hempstead. Also failed to provide a specimen of blood when suspected of having committed an offence. Ordered to pay compensation £300 plus victim services £95 and court costs £85. Community order made – alcohol treatment requirement. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.

Nadine Scarlett: 21, of Aviation Avenue, Hatfield.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dates set for next stage of footbridge improvements at Welwyn Garden City station
  2. 2 Vincent van Gogh and his 100-mile walk to Welwyn
  3. 3 Heart-warming efforts to help seriously ill Evelyn
  1. 4 Transport secretary treated in hospital after falling off his bike
  2. 5 Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Welwyn
  3. 6 New book on Welwyn Garden City buildings to be released
  4. 7 Local art by Oaklands College students revitalises Hatfield walkway
  5. 8 Disruptive work on Bessemer Road expected to continue for 4 weeks
  6. 9 New Sky Studios Elstree development celebrates topping out milestone
  7. 10 'Dreadful' Welwyn Garden City lucky to claim the points against Colney Heath says boss

On February 14 drove a Volkswagen Polo on Hempstead Road, Watford at 38mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £65 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 7 days.

Darren Makintosh: 56, of Stanborough Green, Welwyn Garden City.

On April 22, 2020 assaulted and threatened a man at Welwyn Garden City by beating him. Ordered to pay compensation £100 plus victim services £95 and court costs £300. Community order made - curfew requirement with electronic monitoring. 

Robert Urzica: 24, of French Horn Lane, Hatfield.

On September 17 drove a Vauxhall on Lyon Way, St Albans while over the drink drive limit. Urzica had 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £300 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 21 months.

Nikoden Glinski: 42, of Garden Avenue, Hatfield.

On September 23 drove a Lexus on Garden Avenue, Hatfield while over the drink drive limit. Glinski had 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85. Community order made - unpaid work requirement. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Thomas Mulloy: 48, of Haldens, Welwyn Garden City.

On September 23, 2021 drove a Citroen C5 at Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City while over the drink drive limit. Mulloy had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £1,000 plus victim services £100 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Tarantino Forrester: 25, of Tolmers Park, Cuffley.

On December 23, 2020 drove a Land Rover Sport on Chorleywood Road, Rickmansworth without a licence and with no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £666 plus victim services £67 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 5 months.

Winston Walters: 47, of Hawthornes, Hatfield.

On February 4, 2020 drove a Honda on Great North Road, Brookmans Park while over the drink drive limit. Walters had 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £180 plus victim services £32 and court costs £200. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.


 

Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News
Potters Bar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The St Albans Fireworks Spectacular will return to Verulamium Park on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Bonfire Night

Firework displays in Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night this year

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Tewin plot 65 Warrengate Farm

Rural land near Welwyn sells for £10,000 at auction

Dan Mountney

person
Hatfield Galleria assault

Restaurant worker assaulted at The Galleria after group refuse to pay...

Dan Mountney

person
Plans to demolish outbuildings to the read of The Bell pub in Codicote - to make way for new homes - have been approved

Planning and Development

New homes on village pub site approved

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon