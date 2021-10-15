News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 7:32 AM October 15, 2021   
Magistrates court

The latest magistrates court results from Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar and surrounding areas. - Credit: Archant

Callum Maskell: 25, of Lavender Close, Hatfield.

On September 25 assaulted a man in Welwyn Garden City by beating him and damaged a window. Fined £120 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and compensation £200.

Paul Wilgoss: 49, of Auckland Road, Potters Bar.

On August 29 drove a Mitsubishi Shogun at Mimms Lane, Shenley while over the drink drive limit. Wilgoss had 139 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Community order made – alcohol treatment requirement. Fined £100 plus ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 32 months.

Timothy Tincey: 60, of Birchwood Avenue, Hatfield.

You may also want to watch:

On September 4 drove a Ford on Comet Way, Hatfield while over the drink drive limit. Tincey had 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £440 plus ordered to pay victim services £44 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Sebastian Salach: 30, of Bessemer Road, Welwyn Garden City.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hatfield curry house is hot stuff after being named nation’s best
  2. 2 Letchworth paedophile jailed for sexual activity with a child
  3. 3 Aldi eyeing new Hertfordshire store locations
  1. 4 7 haunted locations that will give you a Halloween fright
  2. 5 Welwyn Garden City murder-suicide: Grief-stricken family release statement
  3. 6 Woman verbally abused and threatened at petrol station
  4. 7 Local Plan meetings cancelled amid confusion over PM’s speech
  5. 8 Woman fined after racially aggravated assault and theft at supermarket
  6. 9 Six-year-old to raise money for Afghan refugees with readathon
  7. 10 Welwyn Garden City library hosting adult social group

On September 10 was drunk and disorderly at Welwyn Garden City. Fined £120 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. 

Novuyo Ntaisi: 24, of Wilga Road, Welwyn.

On April 4 drove a white Audi A1 on the A1, Welham Green while over the drink drive limit. Ntaisi had 158 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Fined £120 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Joseph Leo: 39, of East View, Essendon.

On June 26, 2020 was in possession of a kitchen knife at Howdens, Welwyn Garden City. Was in possession of a quantity of diamorphine on November 5, 2020 at Welwyn Garden City. Committed to prison for 4 months suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85.

Irene Brown: 56, of Heronswood Road, Welwyn Garden City.

On October 5, 2019 stole various items to the value of £215 from Morrisons, Welwyn Garden City and racially assaulted a person at Morrisons, Welwyn Garden City. Fined £420 plus ordered to pay victim services £38, court costs £250 and compensation £75.

Tyler Leighton: 24, of Lambs Close, Cuffley.

On February 5 drove a Citroen Berlingo on Halfhide Lane, Cheshunt without due care and attention in that he drove on the wrong side of the road which leads to the A10. Fined £440 plus ordered to pay victim services £44 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Vadim Goncear: 30, of Ryecroft, Hatfield.

On February 20 drove a BMW on M25 near Watford without due care and attention in that he undertook other vehicles on the road. Fined £430 plus ordered to pay victim services £43 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Liam Gallagher's two Knebworth Park shows have sold out.

Music

Liam Gallagher sells out his two Knebworth Park shows

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Liam Gallagher will play Knebworth Park on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Music | Updated

Liam Gallagher adds second Knebworth Park show

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Liam Gallagher will play Knebworth Park on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Music | Updated

How to get tickets for Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park show

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Clocks go back an hour in the UK at 2am on Sunday, October 31, 2021 when British Summer Time (BST) ends.

When does British Summer Time end?

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon