The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Published: 7:32 AM October 15, 2021

Callum Maskell: 25, of Lavender Close, Hatfield.

On September 25 assaulted a man in Welwyn Garden City by beating him and damaged a window. Fined £120 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and compensation £200.

Paul Wilgoss: 49, of Auckland Road, Potters Bar.

On August 29 drove a Mitsubishi Shogun at Mimms Lane, Shenley while over the drink drive limit. Wilgoss had 139 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Community order made – alcohol treatment requirement. Fined £100 plus ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 32 months.

Timothy Tincey: 60, of Birchwood Avenue, Hatfield.

On September 4 drove a Ford on Comet Way, Hatfield while over the drink drive limit. Tincey had 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £440 plus ordered to pay victim services £44 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Sebastian Salach: 30, of Bessemer Road, Welwyn Garden City.

On September 10 was drunk and disorderly at Welwyn Garden City. Fined £120 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Novuyo Ntaisi: 24, of Wilga Road, Welwyn.

On April 4 drove a white Audi A1 on the A1, Welham Green while over the drink drive limit. Ntaisi had 158 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Fined £120 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Joseph Leo: 39, of East View, Essendon.

On June 26, 2020 was in possession of a kitchen knife at Howdens, Welwyn Garden City. Was in possession of a quantity of diamorphine on November 5, 2020 at Welwyn Garden City. Committed to prison for 4 months suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85.

Irene Brown: 56, of Heronswood Road, Welwyn Garden City.

On October 5, 2019 stole various items to the value of £215 from Morrisons, Welwyn Garden City and racially assaulted a person at Morrisons, Welwyn Garden City. Fined £420 plus ordered to pay victim services £38, court costs £250 and compensation £75.

Tyler Leighton: 24, of Lambs Close, Cuffley.

On February 5 drove a Citroen Berlingo on Halfhide Lane, Cheshunt without due care and attention in that he drove on the wrong side of the road which leads to the A10. Fined £440 plus ordered to pay victim services £44 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Vadim Goncear: 30, of Ryecroft, Hatfield.

On February 20 drove a BMW on M25 near Watford without due care and attention in that he undertook other vehicles on the road. Fined £430 plus ordered to pay victim services £43 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.