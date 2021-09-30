The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Published: 2:37 PM September 30, 2021

The latest magistrates court results from Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar and surrounding areas.

Christopher Humphreys: 33, of Garden Avenue, Hatfield.

On January 15, 2020 threatened a person in Hertfordshire. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £620. Committed to prison for 9 weeks suspended for 18 months.

Lee Mansell: 48, of Millwards, Hatfield.

On August 16, 2020 assaulted a paramedic by beating her at Hatfield and was drunk and disorderly. Fined £40 plus ordered to pay court costs £85 and compensation £300.

Deanna Matthews: 27, of Knightsfield, Welwyn Garden City.

On June 29 drove a black Kia Sportage on Digswell Road, Welwyn Garden City while over the drink drive limit. Matthews had 174 millilitres of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £200 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £40. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 34 months.

Westley Harding: 36, of Rosedale, Welwyn Garden City.

On July 25 damaged a bonnet of a car belonging to a woman in Hatfield. Between July 24 and July 27 harassed a woman in Hatfield. Ordered to pay compensation £580, victim services £95 and court costs £85. Restraining order made. Community order made – alcohol treatment requirement.

Lisa Dyer: 29, of Wayside, Potters Bar.

On June 12, 2020 assaulted a woman at St Albans by beating her. Fined £180 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £300.

Kevin Gammond: 59, of Ley Walk, Welwyn Garden City.

Between December 1 and March 31 harassed a woman at St Albans. On March 17 harassed a man at St Albans and a woman at Welwyn Garden City. On April 8 harassed a woman at Welwyn Garden City. Harrassed a woman on May 26 at Welwyn Garden City. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85. Community order made - rehabilitation activity requirement

Derry McDonald: 30, of Bishops Rise, Hatfield.

On September 6 stole two bottles of Jack Daniels from Asda at Hatfield. Fined £80 plus ordered to pay victim services £34, compensation £64 and court costs £85.

Cristian Colnita: 27, of Haseldine Meadows, Hatfield.

On January 7, 2020 assaulted a man in Hatfield by beating him. Ordered to pay compensation £100, victim services £22 and court costs £150.

Ciaran Dunleavy: 29, of Westland Drive, Brookmans Park.

On December 28, 2019 assaulted a man by beating him at Bricket Wood. Damaged the window screen and front passenger window of a Toyota Pruis on December 28, 2019 at Bricket Wood. Ordered to pay victim services £90 plus court costs £800 and compensation £1,300. Community order made - unpaid work requirement.