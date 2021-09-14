The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Published: 9:44 AM September 14, 2021

Martin Kilby: 68, of Haldens, Welwyn Garden City. On September 15th harassed two women at Welwyn Garden City. Community order made. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £620.

Satpal Sokhi: 69, of Selwyn Avenue, Hatfield. On July 17 assaulted a Police Officer by beating her at Hatfield. Fined £450 plus ordered to pay victim services £45, compensation £500 and court costs £85.

Jamie Johnson: 18, of Highview Gardens, Potters Bar. Assaulted a police officer by beating her on February 19th at Chorleywood. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £85.

Alfie Revel-Haugh: 19, of Knella Road, Welwyn Garden City. On March 16 was in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Stevenage. Ordered to pay victim services £22.

Kevin Gammond: 59, of Ley Walk, Welwyn Garden City. On June 4 at Welwyn Garden City failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act. Fined £120 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Anthony Bishop: 39, of Robins Way, Hatfield. On June 27, 2019 failed to pay for petrol at Welwyn Garden City. Ordered to pay £61 compensation and court costs £85.

Oskar Radwan: 19, of Thistle Grove, Welwyn Garden City. On January 30, 2020 failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Ford Focus who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 plus ordered to pay victim services £66 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Joshua Krett: 37, of Brookside Crescent, Cuffley. On August 30 drove a Jaguar on the A10 Great Cambridge Road, Wormley at 97mph when the speed limit is 70mph. Fined £667 plus ordered to pay victim services £66 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Dominic Soave: 32, of Ashwood Road, Potters Bar. On September 16, 2020 drove an Audi S3 on Hill Rise, Potters Bar when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £660 plus ordered to pay victim services £66 and court costs £300. Driving record endorsed with 8 points.