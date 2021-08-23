The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Published: 3:00 PM August 23, 2021

Darrell Musk: 37 of Carve Ley, Welwyn Garden City. Assaulted a woman at Welwyn Garden City on April 5. Fined £100 plus ordered to pay victims services £95 and court costs £85. Community order made: alcohol treatment requirement.

Mark Hall: 33, of Hunter Close, Potters Bar. Stole a bottle of Jack Daniels from Tesco, Potters Bar on November 30. Fined £20 and ordered to pay compensation £24.

Paul Gough: 62, of Node Way, Welwyn. On November 26 failed to provide information to police relating to the identification of the driver of a Volkswagen Caddy who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Stevenage. Fined £100 plus victim services £34.

Amy Larman: 23, of Haymeads, Welwyn Garden City. On January 17 assaulted a police officer at Welwyn Garden City. Fined £200 plus ordered to pay compensation £100, victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Ross Gormer: 35, of Briars Wood, Hatfield. On August 24 drove a Ford Transit on Heronswood Road, Welwyn Garden City at 37mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £147 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 3 points

You may also want to watch:

Ali Subhan: 18, of Salisbury Road, Welwyn Garden City. On April 8 damaged two panes of glass belonging to BAJBAJ Enterprises. Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Hatfield Magistrates Court on February 26 by failing to attend planned appointments. Fined £50 plus compensation £360.

Ian Jones: 24, of Aldykes, Hatfield. Assaulted a police officer by beating him at Hatfield on July 30. Fined £300 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.

John Hales: 56, of Stockbreach Close, Hatfield. Drove a Ford Fiesta on Ascots Lane, Welwyn Garden City when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £120 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Derry McDonald: 30, of Bishops Rise, Hatfield. On August 14 interfered with an orange BMW and white flatbed van at Hatfield with the intention of theft. On August 21 stole a charity box to the value of £40 at Hatfield. Fined £160 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85.