The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Published: 12:04 PM July 27, 2021   
Magistrates court

The latest magistrates court results from Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar and surrounding areas. - Credit: Archant

Max Chambers: 19, of Birds Close, Welwyn Garden City. On October 7 drove a Citroen Berlingo on Queensway, Hatfield while using a hand-held mobile telephone. Ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 6 points 

Grace Odumesi: 40, of Cloverland, Hatfield. Drove a Vauxhall on A1M Southbound at Junction 2 on November 27, 2019 when there was no MOT in place for the vehicle. Fined £40 plus victim services £32 and court costs £85. 

Daniel Blackburn: 43, of Howlands, Welwyn Garden City. On June 21 at the Peatree Pub, Stevenage was in possession of a metal knuckle duster. Fined £200 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. 

Terrance Neill: 49, of Onslow Close, Hatfield. Used threatening and abusive behaviour at Hatfield on November 3. Ordered to pay victims services £22 and court costs £85. 

Lauren Tuvey: 22, of Robbery Bottom Lane, Welwyn. Assaulted a woman by beating her in Welwyn on May 14. On February 25 assaulted two police officers at Welwyn. Assaulted a woman at Welwyn by beating her on February 25. Ordered to pay compensation £125. 

Patricia McGreevy: 48, of Raymonds Plain, Welwyn Garden City. On June 16 stole various items from Co-Op at Welwyn Garden City. Ordered to pay victims services £22. 



