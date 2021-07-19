News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Published: 1:48 PM July 19, 2021   
Magistrates court

The latest magistrates court results from Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar and surrounding areas. - Credit: Archant

Mehmet Taygur: 42, of Longmore Gardens, Welwyn Garden City. On October 7 drove an Audi A4 on Southgate Road, Potters Bar at 37mph when the speed limit was 30mph. Fined £66 plus victim services £34. Driving record endorsed with 3 points. 

Lisa Thompson: 44, of Mountway Close, Welwyn Garden City. On June 12 drove a Hyundai 120 Classic on Stanborough Road, Welwyn Garden City while over the drink drive limit. Thompson had 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £120 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months. 

Martin Keenan: 30, of Errington Close, Hatfield. On September 26 stole a Citroen C3 at Swindon. Ordered to pay compensation £300. 

Kenneth Jones: 31, of Frethern Road, Welwyn Garden City. Between September 1, 2020 and February 2, 2021 harassed a woman in Welwyn Garden City. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85. Community order made – rehabilitation activity requirement. Restraining order made. 

Charlie Hale: 20, of School Lane, Welwyn. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by St Albans Magistrates Court on November 17, 2020 failed to attend unpaid work session. Fined £40 and ordered to pay court costs £85. Community order to continue. 

Jason White: 39, of Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by St Albans Magistrates Court on April 20 failed to comply with his alcohol abstinence. Fined £80 plus ordered to pay court costs £85. 



