The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Steven Chadderton: 29, of Salisbury Hall Drive, Hatfield. On March 19 resisted a police officer in the execution of his duty at Stevenage. Drove a Ford Transit at Mildmay Road, Stevenage on March 19 without a driving licence and when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £240 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Jordan Galloway: 30, of Appletree Way, Welwyn Garden City. Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Luton Magistrates Court on November 5, 2020 by failing to attend scheduled telephone appointments. Fined £80 plus court costs £85.

Damien Bowell: 46, of Aviation Avenue, Hatfield. Drove a Ford Fiesta at Aviation Avenue, Hatfield on November 12, 2020 when there was a proportion of cocaine in his blood. There were also two defective tyres on the vehicle. Fined £200 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 48 months.

Lee Taylor: 40, of Burfield Close, Hatfield. On January 4 drove off without paying for fuel at Baldock. On February 16 drove off without paying for fuel at Letchworth. On March 5 drove off without paying for fuel at Letchworth. On March 13 drove off without paying for fuel at Royston. Ordered to pay compensation £334. Community order made – rehabilitation activity requirement.

Alison James: 52, of Bishops Rise, Hatfield. On November 18 drove a mini cooper on second Avenue, Harlow when there was a proportion of cocaine in her blood. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Ioan-Andrei Ciornei: 31, of Aldykes, Hatfield. On June 28, 2019 stole razors and gin from Asda, Hatfield. Failed to surrender to custody on August 2, 2019 at St Albans Magistrates Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Fined £133 plus victim services £30 and court costs £85.

Malik Zoubiri: 26, of Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Between November 6 and November 11 contacted a person who he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by Watford Family Court on August 28, 2020. Ordered to pay victim services £21. Restraining order made.

Alan Nash: 59, of Home Meadow, Welwyn Garden City. Drove a Toyota Yaris on December 9 on the A414 slip road onto M1 without due care and attention in that he collided into another vehicle causing damage. Fined £323 plus victim services £32 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 8 points.