The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Published: 9:27 AM July 2, 2021

John Sonuga: 31, of Milwards, Hatfield. Drove a Land Rover on May 30, 2020 on the A1M J3-4 between 95 and 106 mph when the speed limit is 70mph. Fined £615 plus victim services £61 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 50 days.

Lisa Bidewell: 49, of Oaklands Wood, Hatfield. Drove a Fiat Punto on January 23, 2020 on Shenley Road, Borehamwood when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £100. Driving record endorsed with 6 points

Daniel Raia: 42, of Barnet Road, Potters Bar. On November 11, 2019 drove a Ford Transit Connect on Harper Lane, Radlett without due care and attention in that while stationary in traffic, started to do a U-tun without proper observation and collided with a moped passing the stationary traffic. Fined £360 plus victim services £36 and court costs £625. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Bobby Barhey: 27, of Boundary Lane, Welwyn Garden City. Stole a bicycle at Hatfield on May 10. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months. Fined £50 and ordered to pay compensation £240.

Joshua Muchato: 59, of Bishops Rise, Hatfield. On July 22, 2020 failed without reasonable excuse to provide a breath test when suspected of having driven a vehicle. On May 13, 2021 failed to surrender to custody at St Albans Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on September 15, 2020. Fined £100 plus victim services £128 and court costs £135. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 48 months. Committed to prison for 4 months suspended for 2 years

Ege Yarar: 24, of Cranfield Crescent, Cuffley. On January 25, 2020. Drove a BMW at Welwyn Garden City after taking a quantity of cannabis. Fined £400 plus victim services £40 and court costs £620. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Martyn Kennedy: 31, of Bishops Rise, Hatfield. Drove a Ford Focus on July 3, 2020 at Gascoyne Way, Hertford when his rear position lamp was not in working order. Fined £164 and ordered to pay victim services £34.



