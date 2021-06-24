The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Published: 4:50 PM June 24, 2021

Mitchell Johnson: 25, of Moatwood Green, Welwyn Garden City. Between December 15 and December 28 harassed a woman at Letchworth by making numerous unwanted phone calls. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85. Community order made.

Dean Gray: 38, of Sunningdale Mews, Welwyn Garden City. On December 19, 2019 assaulted a man in Welwyn Garden City by beating him. Indecently exposed himself at Welwyn Garden City on June 22, 2020. Gray was also in his possession a quantity of cannabis. Fined £300 plus ordered to pay compensation £150, victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Kelvin Owusu: 22, of Martin Close, Hatfield. Drove a Vauxhall Astra on the A1M on December 22, 2019 without a driving licence, no MOT and no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. The vehicle also had two tyres which had ply and cord exposed. Fined £879 plus victim services £88 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Ali Malik: 25, of Brookside, Hatfield. Drove a Volkswagen Golf on The Runway, Hatfield on February 20, 2020 when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle and without a driving licence. Malik was also in possession of a quantity of heroin. Fined £450 plus victim services £35 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Francis Keeley: 47, of Goldsmith Way, Hatfield. On May 11 entered Oak View Primary School, Hatfield and stole a laptop. Committed to prison for 18 weeks. Ordered to pay compensation £397 plus victim services £128 and court costs £85.

Ryan Ellis: 36, of Homestead Road, Hatfield. Drove a Vauxhall Astra on February 14 on Lower Luton Road, Harpenden when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. On February 12 and January 31 drove off without paying for diesel at St Albans. On February 12 drove off without paying for diesel at Harpenden. Ordered to pay compensation £252. Driving record endorsed with 6 points. Committed to prison for 4 weeks suspended for 18 months.