Knife amnesty bins set up in Hatfield and Potters Bar

There will be a number of knife surrender bins across Hertfordshire. - Credit: Herts Police

If you've found yourself with a knife or other bladed instrument and need to get rid of it safely, then now is the time to act.

Herts police are conducting a knife amnesty throughout the county this week, and there are various locations where you can surrender weapons without any repercussions.

Knives can be dropped off at Hatfield Police Station throughout the week, and at the following locations in Potters Bar: Café Nero, Darkes Lane (8-10am Tuesday); Tesco Express, Cranborne Parade (5-7pm Wednesday), and Co-op in High Street (5-7pm Saturday).

Although knife-related crime remains lower in Hertfordshire than in other parts of the country, the campaign aims to reinforce the message that carrying a knife is illegal and will not help to keep you safe.

Throughout the week police officers will be conducting activities aimed at reducing knife crime, including conducting sweeps and talking to retailers about making sure knife sales are age-checked, as well as educating young people about the dangers of carrying a knife.