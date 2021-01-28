Armed police, helicopter and dogs search village after injured man taken to hospital
- Credit: Google Street View
One Welwyn and one Hatfield male have been arrested following an incident in Kimpton just before midnight, on Saturday, January 23.
The police received numerous calls from concerned residents, reporting a disturbance in Lawn Avenue, in which one man had been injured.
Due to the nature of the reports, numerous police units attended the location including armed response officers, the dog unit and the police helicopter.
A 16-year-old from Welwyn was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs, GBH and assaulting an emergency worker.
And a 29-year-old from Hatfield who was arrested on suspicion of GBH and sexual assault. They have been released on bail and are due to return on February 18 .
The injured man received treatment at hospital for minor injuries and was later released.
An investigation into the incident is underway. If you have any CCTV or more information please contact Investigating Officer Frances Aylin via email frances.aylin@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101 as soon as possible.
