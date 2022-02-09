Meet Welwyn Hatfield's new Chief Inspector

"With Stop and Search, for example, we know that there are issues around trust and I want to help change those perceptions." - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Welwyn Hatfield has a new Chief Inspector who is "passionate about bringing diverse communities together".

Former Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) Inspector Kash Hussain will take on the role of Chief Inspector following a promotion.

He is currently the constabulary’s Deputy Race Lead, helping the force to understand the challenges it faces in relation to ethnic minorities and how officers can do better at supporting them both externally with the public and internally amongst colleagues.

CI Hussain, who joined the constabulary in 2007, will be responsible for overseeing a variety of teams including Intervention (who deal with 999 emergencies), the Local Crime Unit (a team of detectives investigating crimes), and the Safer Neighbourhood Team (who focus on fixing long- and short-term neighbourhood issues, including anti-social behaviour).

Speaking of his new role, he said: “I’m most looking forward to leading the team out of the challenges that the pandemic inflicted on us. The last couple of years have been naturally disruptive and I can’t wait to crack on with some normality!

“Welwyn Hatfield is a wonderfully diverse area and I want all our communities to feel confident in us and know that they can trust us. With Stop and Search, for example, we know that there are issues around trust and I want to help change those perceptions."

You can use the police's community voice platform ‘echo’ to let them know what you think they should be prioritising in your area.

Your feedback will help shape local policing priorities, initiatives and campaigns.

