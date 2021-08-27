News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Teenager pleads guilty to possessing indecent images of children and animals

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 3:53 PM August 27, 2021    Updated: 4:03 PM August 27, 2021
St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Josh Lambert is set to be sentenced next month - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

A teenager from Hatfield has pleaded guilty to possessing and making indecent images of children.

Josh Lambert, of Richards Street, appeared at St Albans Magistrates' Court on Friday last week. 

He pleaded guilty to possessing 38 prohibited images of children and making 15 indecent Category C images of children.

The 19-year-old also admitted a charge of possessing two pornographic images which portrayed a person performing an act of intercourse with an animal.

Lambert has been placed on the sex offenders register and must have no unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 18, unless unavoidable, as part of his bail conditions.

You may also want to watch:

He has been remanded on bail until Tuesday, September 28, when he will appear at St Albans Magistrates' Court again for sentencing.

Most Read

  1. 1 Decision looms for scheme to build homes on village pub land
  2. 2 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  3. 3 28 of the best places for fish and chips in Hertfordshire
  1. 4 A1(M) closed in both directions as police attend bridge incident
  2. 5 COVID, holidays and vaccine hesitancy within Eastern European communities
  3. 6 Teenager pleads guilty to possessing indecent images of children and animals
  4. 7 Goatfest live music festival returns to Codicote this August Bank Holiday weekend
  5. 8 8 of the best coffee shops and brunch spots in Hertfordshire
  6. 9 Slam Dunk Festival 2021: Stage set times announced for Hatfield Park
  7. 10 Camel racing returns to Northaw this August Bank Holiday
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are investigating an attempted car theft in Royston

Five hospitalised after drug overdoses

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Police are asking for dash cam footage after a 19-year-old man received fatal injuries following a collision in Stagg Hill

Herts Live

Teenager dies after fatal moped crash near Potters Bar

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
The Chequers Inn in Woolmer Green held its final charity bike ride this week.

Pub couple hold last charity bike ride

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Ant and Dec are recruiting contestants for their new ITV game show Fortune Favours the Brave.

TV

Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Hertfordshire

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon