Teenager pleads guilty to possessing indecent images of children and animals

Published: 3:53 PM August 27, 2021 Updated: 4:03 PM August 27, 2021

Josh Lambert is set to be sentenced next month - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

A teenager from Hatfield has pleaded guilty to possessing and making indecent images of children.

Josh Lambert, of Richards Street, appeared at St Albans Magistrates' Court on Friday last week.

He pleaded guilty to possessing 38 prohibited images of children and making 15 indecent Category C images of children.

The 19-year-old also admitted a charge of possessing two pornographic images which portrayed a person performing an act of intercourse with an animal.

Lambert has been placed on the sex offenders register and must have no unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 18, unless unavoidable, as part of his bail conditions.

You may also want to watch:

He has been remanded on bail until Tuesday, September 28, when he will appear at St Albans Magistrates' Court again for sentencing.