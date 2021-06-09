Have you seen this highly sentimental stolen jewellery?
Images of some stolen property have been released by Herts police, in a bid to locate them and return them to their rightful owner.
Between Saturday, May 15 and Thursday, May 20, a property in Lemsford village was broken into.
The offender(s) conducted an untidy search, before stealing jewellery and a PlayStation console.
Det Con Alicia Vieyra, who is investigating, said: “The jewellery that has been stolen is of incredibly high sentimental value to the victim.
"We are releasing pictures of some of the distinctive items in the hopes that someone may recognise them – perhaps you have seen them listed online, or been offered them for sale? If you have, please get in touch with me directly.
“Alternatively, if you have any information about the burglary or believe you may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area around the dates specified, please get in contact.”
If you have any information, you can contact DC Vieyra directly via email at alicia.vieyra@herts.pnn.police.uk.
Report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call 101 quoting crime reference 41/37689/21.
