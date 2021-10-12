Woman fined after racially aggravated assault and theft at supermarket

Published: 12:02 PM October 12, 2021

A woman has been fined more than £750 after a racially aggravated assault and theft at a supermarket in Welwyn Garden City.

Irene Brown, of Heronswood Road, Welwyn Garden City, appeared at West and Central Hertfordshire Magistrates' Court in St Albans on Thursday and was fined £783.

On October 5, 2019, the 56-year-old stole £215.59 worth of items from the Morrisons store in Black Fan Road.

Brown then assaulted a man at the store, with the court finding the attack to be racially aggravated.

She initially pleaded not guilty to both offences before changing her plea to guilty when appearing in front of magistrates’ Alison Rubens, Peter Stanley and Fenella Haddock last week.

Brown was accused of assaulting another man at the Morrisons store on October 5, but the offence was dismissed after no evidence was offered.