Nearly 30 Insulate Britain protestors arrested this morning

Published: 10:14 AM September 20, 2021 Updated: 10:42 AM September 20, 2021

Dozens of Insulate Britain protestors who glued themselves to roads in Hertfordshire were arrested this morning - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A total of 29 arrests have been made this morning following more protests by Insulate Britain in Hertfordshire.

Herts police were called at 8.12am to reports of protestors near junction 18 (Chorleywood) of the M25, several of whom were glued to the carriageway. A total of 13 people have been arrested and the road has been partially re-opened.

Insulate Britain protestors last week on the A1(M) - Credit: Insulate Britain

Police were also called at 8.15am to reports of protestors near junction 4 (Stanborough Interchange) of the A1(M).

Another 16 people have been arrested, the majority of whom were also glued to the carriageway. A diversion is in place.

Ch Supt Nick Caveney said: “Protestors have made it clear that they intend to continue causing disruption. Not only is purposely blocking a highway incredibly dangerous, it also affects thousands of members of the public who are stuck in delays as a result.

You may also want to watch:

“We have robust plans in place in order to minimise any disruption and to allow us to make arrests as quickly as we possibly can. This includes, but is not limited to, monitoring areas that have been identified as possible protest targets.

“Officers were on the scene within minutes of being alerted to protest activity, allowing us to put diversions in place to ease the traffic and to make numerous arrests. All protestors involved in this morning’s protests have been arrested and will be taken to custody.

“We are working closely with other affected forces to ensure that any further activity is dealt with effectively and efficiently.

“I understand and appreciate the frustration regarding the considerable delays and inconvenience that has occurred as a result of the protests.

“We have now made a total of 76 arrests in relation to protest activity across Hertfordshire over the last week. Please be assured that a full investigation is underway, and we are in the process of gathering evidence in order to ensure that those breaking the law are brought to justice.”

Last week 18 protestors were arrested in one morning for protests at junction 1 of the A1M and junction 23 of the M25.