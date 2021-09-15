18 Insulate Britain protesters arrested at M25 and A1 demonstrations
A total of 18 people have been arrested in connection with a protest in South Mimms earlier today.
Herts police were called just after 8am this morning to reports of a protest near junction 1 of the A1M (southbound) and junction 23 of the M25.
Supt Adam Willmot said: “Policing protests can be challenging and complex, and as such we have a dedicated command team managing the situation.
“We also have specialist resources working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible, with minimum disruption to the public and local businesses. Officers are highly trained, and operations follow clear, national standards.
“Our officers were on the scene within minutes of us being alerted to the protest, and attempted to engage with the group, working to balance the rights of people to protest with the rights of those affected by their presence.
“However, protestors ignored repeated requests from officers to move to a safer and less disruptive location, and alleged that they had glued themselves to the tarmac, making it clear that their aim was to cause as much disruption as possible.
“18 people have been arrested. We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding.”
