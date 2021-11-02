Insulate Britain protestors arrested near M25

A protester from Insulate Britain is removed by police after they glued their hands to the road near to the South Mimms roundabout at the junction of the M25 and A1. - Credit: PA

A number of Insulate Britain activists were arrested this morning as they tried to protest near the M25.

Police were called at 7.45am on Tuesday to reports of protestors near Junction 23 of the M25 at Bignells Corner, South Mimms.

Officers intercepted the protestors before they made it to the carriageway, but several people had glued themselves to the carriageway and the pavement at the A1081 St Albans Road slip road.

Police officers remove a protester glued to the road at an Insulate Britain roadblock near to the South Mimms roundabout at the junction of the M25 and A1. - Credit: PA

Twenty people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance, and four people were also arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

“Officers were at the scene within minutes, working quickly to make arrests and putting partial road closures in place in order to keep traffic flowing, meaning that disruption was kept to a minimum,” said Ch Supt Nick Caveney.

“Some 20 people were arrested in connection with the protest activity in Hertfordshire today, and will be taken to custody.

Police officers detain a protester at an Insulate Britain roadblock near to the the South Mimms roundabout at the junction of the M25 and A1. - Credit: PA

“Not only is purposely blocking a highway incredibly dangerous, it also affects countless members of the public who are inconvenienced as a result.

“We would like to thank motorists for their patience while officers dealt with the matter this morning.

“We understand how frustrating incidents of this nature are to the public, and want to reassure you that we have robust plans in place in order to minimise any disruption and to allow us to make arrests as quickly as we possibly can.

Protesters from Insulate Britain with their hands glued to the road near to the South Mimms roundabout at the junction of the M25 and A1. - Credit: PA

“We continue to work closely with our partners and other affected forces to ensure that any further activity is dealt with effectively and efficiently.”