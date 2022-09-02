Son's inherited Bentley vandalised in Welwyn Garden City
- Credit: PA
The tyres and convertible roof of a Bentley have been slashed in Welwyn Garden City.
The incident took place at around 4.25am on Thursday, August 18, in the Beehive area.
All four tyres were vandalised along with the vehicle's soft-top roof, causing around £6,000 worth of damage.
It is thought that a knife was used to cause the damage.
CCTV footage from the location shows a man dressed in white clothing and a mask, performing the alleged acts of vandalism.
The car belongs to Scott Wood.
Glen Fryer, a friend of the vehicle's owner, told the Welwyn Hatfield Times that Mr Wood had inherited the vehicle from his father Pete Wood, who had died from an aneurysm.
An investigation into the incident is currently being carried out by officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Police were contacted after damage was caused to a Bentley which was parked outside an address in Welwyn Garden City.
"The incident occurred at around 4.25am on Thursday 18 August.
"It was reported that all four tyres were slashed and damage was also caused to the soft top roof.
"Enquiries are continuing at this time and anyone with information is asked to please contact police, quoting crime reference 41/67792/22."
Information can be reported online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.
Anonymous information can also be handed to investigators via the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.