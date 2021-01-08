Image released after attempted iPhone delivery scam

Published: 2:35 PM January 8, 2021

Police are looking for this man after a delivery scam in Hatfield - Credit: Herts police

Police have released an image of a man they are looking to identify following an attempted delivery scam in Hatfield.

After a Hatfield resident received a package containing an iPhone 12 that they had not ordered they contacted the company that despatched the device and was told it was a scam and to not hand the device over to anyone.

At around 3.20pm on Wednesday, January 6, a man called at the address asking for the iPhone, when the resident refused the man left empty-handed.

PC Chloe Tomkins who is investigating, said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information about this incident. The person pictured was in the area at the time of the offence and may have information that could assist in the investigation.

"If you recognise the person in the photo please get in touch, I appreciate the image is not the clearest, however, if you know this person you may recognise them or their clothing from it.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at chloe.tomkins@herts.pnn.police.uk”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/1283/21.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.



