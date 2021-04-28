Police appeal launched after criminal damage at primary school

Published: 1:26 PM April 28, 2021

Vandals caused significant damage to a primary school in Hatfield, and police are appealing for witnesses and information.

Between 3pm on Friday, April 16 and midday on Tuesday, April 20, Howe Dell primary school in The Runway was broken into, causing damage to their static eco-bus, smashing a window and emptying a fire extinguisher.

Investigating officer, PC Lee Rowson, said: “This was a really heartless crime as the bus is used as a classroom. As you can see from the photos, significant damage has been caused and this has been very upsetting for the children.

A window was smashed during the break in at Howe Dell primary school. - Credit: Herts Police

“I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch. I’m also keen for any dash cam owners driving through the area at the time, to take a look at their footage and make contact if you spot something suspicious.

“Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to our investigation. Please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at lee.rowson@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/28499/21.”

To report any information visit herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.