Police in Hertfordshire are appealing for witnesses after food supplements were reportedly stolen from Holland and Barrett, Potters Bar - Credit: Nick Ansell/PA

Food supplements worth hundreds of pounds have been reported stolen from Holland and Barrett in Potters Bar.

The incident took place at around 3.30pm on Saturday, August 6.

The items are thought to have been stolen from the Holland and Barrett on Darkes Lane.

Police officers in Hertfordshire have released images of four people they would like to speak to as part of an investigation into the incident.

PC Dan Hill said: "We would like to speak to the people pictured as we believe they were in the area around the time of the theft and may have information that can assist our enquiries.

Police believe the people in this picture may have been in or around Holland and Barrett in Potters Bar at the time of an alleged theft - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

"If you are pictured or you have information that could identify these individuals please get in touch."

A police spokesperson said anybody with information can make a report online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/63183/22.

Witnesses can also make 100 per cent anonymous reports by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.