News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

'Be vigilant’ say police following catalytic converter thefts

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 5:15 PM March 23, 2021   
Part of the new exhaust system which had to be installed after thieves caused over £600 worth of dam

A catalytic converter. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Following catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles across Hertsmere, Herts police are urging people to be vigilant and report suspicious activity.

Since the beginning of the month, 22 catalytic converters have been stolen from eight vehicles across Borehamwood, eight from Bushey, four from Potters Bar, one from Elstree and one from Radlett.

The vehicles targeted include Lexus models and Toyotas, specifically the Prius and Auris hybrid models and a Honda Accord.

Catalytic converters contain precious metals and are attractive to thieves due to their high metal value.

Offences typically occur during the night but some happen in broad daylight.

You may also want to watch:

Hertsmere safer neighbourhood inspector Rachael Robertson said: “This is a continued focus for us in Hertsmere and we have been working to tackle this through increased patrols, particularly in hot spot areas. We are also contacting owners of the high-risk vehicles in the areas most affected to offer crime prevention advice."

A number of garages across the county are offering a free catalytic converter security marking service, for more visit here.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cannabis factory discovered on street where average house costs £2 million
  2. 2 'This has been our life for 18 years' - Pub managers devastated after lease not renewed
  3. 3 'Dad died in agony in hospital while medics watched - it was like a horror film'
  1. 4 Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin
  2. 5 Drug dealer jailed for two years for intent to supply Class A drugs
  3. 6 Man reportedly assaulted while trying to stop bike being stolen
  4. 7 Helicopter involved in late night search after concern for welfare of man
  5. 8 Phallic vandalism at Splashlands to be removed
  6. 9 'Our hospitals are safe,' chief nurse assures after 98 patients catch COVID-19 in Stevenage's Lister
  7. 10 Isabel Hospice promises to 'never stop caring' but calls for help with funding

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The medieval Clock Tower in St Albans is undergoing essential works following a grant from Historic

The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Hertfordshire

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
A man has been arrested after a stabbing at a fast-food restaurant in Peterborough this morning (Jun

Man named after indecent exposure charge

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Luis Ferreira

County line drug dealer jailed after Court of Appeal ruling

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Panshanger Park

Western approach path opened at Panshanger Park

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon