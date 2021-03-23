'Be vigilant’ say police following catalytic converter thefts

Published: 5:15 PM March 23, 2021

Following catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles across Hertsmere, Herts police are urging people to be vigilant and report suspicious activity.

Since the beginning of the month, 22 catalytic converters have been stolen from eight vehicles across Borehamwood, eight from Bushey, four from Potters Bar, one from Elstree and one from Radlett.

The vehicles targeted include Lexus models and Toyotas, specifically the Prius and Auris hybrid models and a Honda Accord.

Catalytic converters contain precious metals and are attractive to thieves due to their high metal value.

Offences typically occur during the night but some happen in broad daylight.

Hertsmere safer neighbourhood inspector Rachael Robertson said: “This is a continued focus for us in Hertsmere and we have been working to tackle this through increased patrols, particularly in hot spot areas. We are also contacting owners of the high-risk vehicles in the areas most affected to offer crime prevention advice."

A number of garages across the county are offering a free catalytic converter security marking service, for more visit here.