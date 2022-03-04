Herts Uni hosts event to address violence against women

Updated

Students at the University of Hertfordshire voiced their concerns regarding safety at an event held to help women feel more secure in and around campus.

The two-day event aimed to address and prevent violence against women and girls and persuade the reporting of offences.

The event was held at the university’s College Lane campus in Hatfield.

The Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, Lewis Cocking was present on the first day of the event, along with representatives from HollieGuard, a personal security app students can download to keep themselves safe.

The event was organised by Crimestoppers charity and the University, using a part of the Home Office Safer Street funding of £548,000 that the Office of Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) secured for Hertfordshire.

The students talked about their safety concerns and also received a variety of security items such as personal alarms, drink-stoppers and webcam lens blockers.

Mr Cocking said: “Today is an excellent example of partnership working with the University of Hertfordshire and CrimeStoppers, as education and changing behaviours are a key part of reducing many forms of VWAG.

“Later this month the Commissioner is due to publish his latest Police and Crime Plan which will include further measures to address this issue.”

Many new initiatives are included in the plan, such as underpass renovations, CCTV cameras and cleaning up of graffiti to help women and girls feel safer in their surrounding area. - Credit: Herts PCC

The funding will also be used to run a social media and community engagement campaign in order to raise awareness and encourage reporting of VAWG in the county with a focus on the students of the university.

Many new initiatives are also included in the plan, such as underpass renovations, CCTV cameras and cleaning up of graffiti to help women and girls feel safer in their surrounding areas.

This event was also held on the same day as the Home Office’s launch of its new national campaign, ‘Enough’ to tackle the issue of violence against women, giving it the same footing as terrorism, serious organised crime and child sexual abuse.