Burglars steal jewellery and cash after threatening residents

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 9:31 AM February 26, 2021   
Residents in Potters Bar have been burgled according to Herts police.

Residents in Potters Bar have been burgled according to Herts police. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

Burglars broke into a home in Potters Bar and threatened the occupants before stealing jewellery and cash.

Three men forced the back door of a residential property on Oakmere Avenue at around 8pm on Tuesday. 

The burglars, described as three white men with their faces covered, then fled in the direction of Fields Court. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Detective Stuart Keene, who is investigating, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the victims and we are doing all we can to investigate this.

“If you were in the Oakmere Avenue area around 8pm on Tuesday and saw anything suspicious please get in contact. Also, if you live nearby and have CCTV please check it for anything that appears out of the ordinary.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at stuart.keene@herts.pnn.police.uk."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/13602/21.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

