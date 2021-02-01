BMW makes off from the scene on A1000 after cyclist suffers injuries

Published: 2:03 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 2:29 PM February 1, 2021

A cyclist has suffered minor injuries after a crash in Hatfield.

At around 10.45am on Sunday, January 17 a white BMW 4 Series and a cyclist were involved in a road traffic collision on the A1000 junction with Lodge Drive.

The BMW made off from the scene and failed to stop according to Herts police. The offence is also known as a hit and run.

Detective Constable Rebecca Natali, who is investigating, said: “We have already made a number of enquiries since this incident occurred, but I’d now like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, has dash cam footage or further information about it to get in touch.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at rebecca.natali@herts.pnn.police.uk”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 174 of 17 January.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.