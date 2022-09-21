Police welcomes new recruits as minute's silence held to honour Queen

The pass out ceremony was held in Welwyn Garden City on September 9. - Credit: Herts police

Herts police welcomed a host of new detectives to the force last week, with Queen Elizabeth II also remembered at the ceremony with a minute's silence.

A former pub manager and an X-ray screener were among the five new members of the force, who join as part of the latest Accelerated Detective Constable Programme cohort.

Proud families and friends gathered at police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City on Friday, September 9, to watch as Chief Constable Charlie Hall presented the new police officers with certificates to mark the end of their initial training.

The event began with a minute’s silence to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away the day before.

“While this particular passing out event had a solemn air to it as news of the very sad death of Her Majesty The Queen was still reverberating, it remained a pleasure to welcome these new police officers into the Hertfordshire police family,” said chief constable Hall.

“I wish them well in the next stage of this most rewarding career.

“Policing is a superb career choice with so many opportunities. No two days are ever the same and it is so rewarding to make a difference to people’s lives and our communities.”

Initial training for the new detectives included a mixture of classroom based and practical sessions, covering a vast range of topics including law and powers, personal safety and dealing with volatile situations.

They also undertook the College of Policing’s national investigators’ exam, while on-the-job training continues for many months until officers are declared fit for independent patrol.

Chief Constable Hall was keen to encourage others to take up policing, continuing: “We’re still recruiting police officers from all backgrounds and walks of life, and I would especially encourage applications from black, Asian and ethnic minority people as we want to represent the communities we serve,”

“Our dedicated Positive Action recruitment team are there to support you, with serving officers volunteering to mentor hopefuls as they prepare their application. Just get in touch.”