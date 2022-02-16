News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Herts police among forces with most officer misconduct hearings

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 2:53 PM February 16, 2022
Bike marking event in Welwyn Garden City a success

Eight Herts police offers have had misconduct hearings to answer since 2018. - Credit: Archant

Hertfordshire Constabulary is among the police forces with the most officer misconduct hearings since 2018, new data has revealed.

According to figures from the BBC Shared Data Unit, eight Herts police officers had a misconduct case to answer, with only six forces across the UK having more – including the Metropolitan Police who topped the list with 58.

Of those cases, two were because of death or serious injury, while three were for misconduct during custody and detention.

Five officers were found guilty of misconduct following their hearings, but just one was dismissed from the force, while another was given a warning, with the remaining three dealt with by management action.

“We require the highest levels of integrity from our officers and staff and when someone fails to meet this standard, we take appropriate action,” said Assistant Chief Constable Genna Telfer.

“The figures, in part, reflect our intolerance towards misconduct matters. If claims are made against an officer, a thorough investigation will be carried out.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary had six officers with a misconduct case to answer, with four of those following a death or serious injury. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Fried chicken pop-up founded by Hatfield friends to open in Galleria
  2. 2 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  3. 3 First inclusive Valentine's disco held in Welwyn Garden City
  1. 4 Cyclist attacked by four men on mopeds
  2. 5 Scammers target Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield car parks
  3. 6 Products from Ikea and John Lewis among those recalled for safety concerns
  4. 7 Shredded Wheat factory inspection finds structural collapse risk
  5. 8 Flasher ‘exposed himself before touching himself’ in Hatfield park
  6. 9 5 Hertfordshire nightclubs the county has lost over the years
  7. 10 Renault van driver, 51, dies after Newgate Street village crash

One officer left the force before their misconduct hearing, while the other five were found guilty, all of which were dealt with by management action.

Cambs police had no members of staff who had misconduct cases to answer.

“We take all complaints seriously and all are thoroughly investigated by our professional standards department (PSD), who will refer matters to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in accordance with the referral criteria when applicable,” said a Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokeswoman.

“Complaints are dealt with at the appropriate level following a full review. The outcome of misconduct cases is relative to the severity of the incident and information obtained.

“The outcome of a hearing is not directly influenced by PSD, these decisions are made by the Legally Qualified Chairs.

“Not all IOPC outcomes are published, though most are. But we do publicise all our hearings and outcomes.”

Welwyn Garden City News
Stevenage News
St Albans News

Don't Miss

Demolition of the old Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City.

Residents slam 'misleading' Shredded Wheat development consultation

Dan Mountney

person
Herts police

Pair charged following Brookmans Park and Welham Green burglaries

Dan Mountney

person
Headshot of new man who is the new Chief Inspector for Welwyn Hatfield police, part of Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Meet Welwyn Hatfield's new Chief Inspector

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Five month old baby with tanned skin lies on hospital bed smiling.

Hatfield baby receives world's most expensive drug

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon