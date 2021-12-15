News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Two Welwyn Garden City teenagers involved in crime spree

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 1:54 PM December 15, 2021
Thomas De-Castle-Lynne was found guilty at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

One of the teenagers produced a machete while robbing someone of their bike. - Credit: Archant

A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old are facing sentencing for a series of thefts, one of which included the use of a machete to threaten a victim.

Charlie Graham-Theophilus, 19, of Eddington Crescent, Welwyn Garden City, was involved in a spate of crime in northeast London.

On Monday, December 13, prosecution Charles Ward-Jackson told St Albans Crown Court that in February this year Graham-Theophilus produced a machete, threatened a 16-year-old and took the victim's bike.

On 14 June 2019, he and another man robbed two boys in Highworth village near Swindon. The victims had finished their last GCSE exams and were on their way to a Co-op store when they were passed by a black Vauxhall car that had two men in it

The men in the vehicle “looked intently” at them, said Mr Ward-Jackson. They got out of the car and each robbed one of the boys.

Graham-Theophilus demanded that his victim hand over his watch and phone before headbutting him on the chin.

The robbers left, but the victims had managed to take down the car’s registration number. The police were called and the next day the car was spotted in Swindon. It was followed to Reading where Graham-Theophilus was arrested. The stolen watch was found in his trousers and the phone in his boxer shorts.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pubs, hotels, cafés and salons hit by Covid Christmas cancellation crisis
  2. 2 Welwyn Garden City house gets festive with impressive light show
  3. 3 Roche vaccine centre won't be returning
  1. 4 Mysterious soot in council home reduces tenant to tears
  2. 5 Booster vaccine take up in Welwyn Hatfield lowest in Hertfordshire
  3. 6 Dashcam footage brings anti-social drivers to justice
  4. 7 'Outstanding' WGC primary school now requires improvement
  5. 8 Welwyn Hatfield Council to crack down on illegal parking
  6. 9 Man charged with knife possession after attempted assault
  7. 10 'Oh yes it will!' Welwyn Garden City panto carries on despite actor's broken foot

He also admitted handling a stolen Skoda, taking an Astra without consent, three charges of handling stolen laptops, Macbooks, a PlayStation and trainers. He also admitted attempted to steal bikes and taking a Toyota Yaris without consent. Those offences took place in northeast London between December 2020 and January this year.

Another Welwyn Garden City teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to be sentenced for robbing a youth in the town of an electric bike and a 15-year-old Wiltshire boy of his watch and mobile.

The 17-year-old admitted burglary, theft and attempt burglaries relating to the theft of push-bikes. They and another man also admitted handling the laptops, Macbooks, PlayStations and trainers.

The sentencing date for both teenagers is yet to be fixed.

Herts Live News
St Albans Crown Court
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Watchlytes Primary School in Welwyn Garden City.

Education News

Primary school drops to 'inadequate' Ofsted rating five years after...

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
A file photo of a Covid booster jab

Coronavirus

Where you can get a walk-in booster or vaccine this weekend

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Interactive map showing COVID-19 cases in southern England.

Coronavirus

Three confirmed cases of Omicron variant in Welwyn Hatfield

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon