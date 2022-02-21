Six watches, four phones and coins stolen from Potters Bar home
- Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary
Six watches, four phones, a bag of collectable coins and a coat have been stolen from a home in Potters Bar.
Hertfordshire Constabulary would like to speak with at least one person in connection with the suspected burglary.
The items were taken on Friday (January 21) between 3.30am and 4.50am from an address in Forbes Avenue.
Damage was also caused to the front door of the home.
Detective Constable Thomas Henry, investigating, said: "We would like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he could have vital information that will help our investigation.
"Please be assured that we are doing everything we can to investigate.
"Everyone in Hertfordshire has the right to feel that their home and property are safe."
Most Read
- 1 Police close Potters Bar High Street as scaffolding blows in Storm Eunice
- 2 Air ambulance lands in Hatfield during incident at Hillside
- 3 Potters Bar High Street closed after scaffolding falls in Storm Franklin
- 4 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 5 The Galleria closes due to storm
- 6 'It sounds like a war zone' - residents' fury over noisy farming equipment
- 7 Construction of major £20m apartment complex for over 60s under way
- 8 Museum looking to trace relatives of Potters Bar war hero killed in WW2 Lancaster crash in the Netherlands
- 9 Parish council ‘disappointed’ as pond clear-up threatens wildlife and countryside
- 10 Potters Bar Town issue heartfelt plea for help after ground hit by severe Storm Eunice damage
Officers said that anybody who knows anything about the incident should contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 41/5935/22.
Witnesses can also email DC Thomas Henry at: thomas.henry@herts.police.uk