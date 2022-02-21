Police would like to speak with witnesses to an alleged theft from a Potters Bar home - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Six watches, four phones, a bag of collectable coins and a coat have been stolen from a home in Potters Bar.

Hertfordshire Constabulary would like to speak with at least one person in connection with the suspected burglary.

The items were taken on Friday (January 21) between 3.30am and 4.50am from an address in Forbes Avenue.

Damage was also caused to the front door of the home.

Detective Constable Thomas Henry, investigating, said: "We would like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he could have vital information that will help our investigation.

"Please be assured that we are doing everything we can to investigate.

"Everyone in Hertfordshire has the right to feel that their home and property are safe."

Officers said that anybody who knows anything about the incident should contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 41/5935/22.

Witnesses can also email DC Thomas Henry at: thomas.henry@herts.police.uk