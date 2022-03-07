News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Hertfordshire among counties with highest levels of cybercrime

Dan Mountney

Published: 1:56 PM March 7, 2022
Cyber-related sex crimes against children are on the rise in Hertfordshire

607 cybercrime cases were reported in Hertfordshire last year.

Hertfordshire is among the counties with the highest level of cybercrime, despite rates dropping since 2020.

A new report from cybersecurity leaders, ESET, has revealed that Herts ranks fifth behind Metropolitan London, Surrey, Kent and Northamptonshire, with 50.8 crimes per 100,000 people.

A total of 607 cybercrimes were reported in the county last year, but there has been a decrease a 19.4 per cent decrease in cases since 2020.

Despite ranking fifth, Herts saw a decrease in cybercrime since 2020.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist for ESET, said: “Knowledge is the key to reducing cybercrime and with this noticeable shift in offences reported year on year, it is starting to suggest that people are becoming savvier at spotting scams and keeping their wits about them.

“Social media and email hacking, however, remains the biggest threat across the country so people need to remember to implement basic security measures to combat hacking with password managers and turning on multi-factor authentication for all online accounts.”

