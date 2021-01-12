Partygoers at student house to get COVID-19 fines

Published: 1:00 PM January 12, 2021 Updated: 2:46 PM January 12, 2021

Police were called in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday January 12) to reports of a large gathering at a student house in The Runway, Hatfield.

Officers attended the scene and found over twenty people, with a number making off on police arrival.

Those remaining inside the address were reported for breaching COVID-19 regulations and will be fined accordingly.

While the vast majority of students are complying with the new legislation, officers working closely with the University of Hertfordshire in relation to those who are not respecting the rules.

A spokesperson from the University of Hertfordshire said: “We are aware of a large gathering at a student house on The Runway, Hatfield this morning (12 January). We do not condone this behaviour and are working with the police to identify any students involved.

"The majority of our students are following national safety guidelines and we will take appropriate action against any student found to have blatantly breached COVID-19 rules.

“The safety of our community is our absolute priority, and we expect all our students to follow national guidance to continue to keep our community safe."

Anyone with information about this incident should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 21 of 12 Jan. You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report.

Herts police have added in a statement on the ongoing COVID-19 situation: "Our officers continue to be out in communities - engaging, explaining and encouraging people to act responsibly and follow coronavirus rules. We will take enforcement action if necessary.

"The constabulary has targeted patrols in high footfall areas and is working with local authorities, licensing authorities and businesses to ensure the rules are being followed, identifying hotspot areas where necessary.

"If members of the public are concerned that a business is breaching coronavirus rules, please contact your local district or borough council in the first instance.

"If you are concerned that an individual is breaking the law or you are experiencing anti-social behaviour, you can report this to police, who will consider the most appropriate response and will target the most problematic behaviour. Reports should be made online at herts.police.uk/contact or via 101 wherever possible. In an emergency dial 999."