Dashcam footage brings anti-social drivers to justice

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 5:33 PM December 13, 2021
Herts police

Officers are hoping releasing the footage will see more people submit dash cam videos. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

Dashcam footage showing anti-social driving offences near Baldock and South Mimms has been used to help bring the offenders to justice.

Among the videos submitted to the police by the public is a clip of a car travelling in the wrong direction on the A505 near Baldock.

The driver received three penalty points and a £100 fine.

Another video shows a driver using the hard shoulder to cut through traffic on the A1(M) near South Mimms, with the motorist also receiving three penalty points and a £100 fine.

Since January 1, 2021, dashcam videos submitted to the tri-force Cameras, Tickets and Collisions team have resulted in 882 Notice of Intended Prosecution letters being sent to drivers, with 378 of those issued in Hertfordshire.

The dashcam footage – which also showed offences in Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire – is now being released to show how it can be used to bring drivers to justice.

“Dashcam footage plays an important role in making the roads safer by detecting dangerous driving and helping bring those responsible to justice,” said Amanda Wrate, Camera, Tickets and Investigations Manager for the three forces.

“The forces are committed to reducing poor driving behaviour and making the roads a safer place for all users. Dashcams support the proactive casualty reduction work of the police by acting as an additional pair of eyes.

“As demonstrated by the video compilation, this footage has resulted in a number of successful prosecutions. Our advice to all motorists is to always drive responsibly and in accordance with the law because you never know who might be watching.”

Anyone who has captured poor driving behaviour on their dashcam must submit the footage via the relevant force website within ten days of the offence.

These videos are then reviewed to confirm an offence has been committed and that the offender’s registration plate is clearly visible for identification purposes.

You can visit the Hertfordshire force site here.

