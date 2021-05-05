News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Have you seen this wanted man?

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 10:34 AM May 5, 2021   
Shane Havell, of Mill End Road, Cambridge

Shane Havell, of Mill End Road, Cambridge - Credit: Herts police

A man, who is wanted in relation to charges of threats to kill and malicious communications against a victim living in Welwyn Garden City, failed to appear at court and Herts police are now appealing to the public to help trace him.

Shane Havell, aged 33, of Mill End Road, Cambridge, is also wanted in connection with breaching a non-molestation order.

Anyone who has seen Havell, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/11460/21.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

You may also want to watch:

Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new automotive project at Hatfield Business Park

Louis de Soissons gets green light for ‘ground-breaking’ car project

Dan Mountney

person
Hertfordshire Chief Constable Charlie Hall.

Man suing Chief Constable over 'racially motivated arrest'

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Police Hatfield

Car seized following traffic offences in Hatfield

Dan Mountney

person
Billy Joe Saunders will face Canelo Alvarez at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders says Canelo clash will be 'legacy defining'

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon