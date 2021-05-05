Have you seen this wanted man?

Published: 10:34 AM May 5, 2021

A man, who is wanted in relation to charges of threats to kill and malicious communications against a victim living in Welwyn Garden City, failed to appear at court and Herts police are now appealing to the public to help trace him.

Shane Havell, aged 33, of Mill End Road, Cambridge, is also wanted in connection with breaching a non-molestation order.

Anyone who has seen Havell, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/11460/21.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.