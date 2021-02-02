Man arrested on suspicion of threats to kill

Published: 12:08 PM February 2, 2021 Updated: 12:10 PM February 2, 2021

A 24-year-old man from Hatfield was arrested by police - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested in Hatfield on suspicion of threats to kill.

At around 6.20pm yesterday, armed police, officers, and a dog unit attended Wood Close.

It was reported that a man was in possession of a knife.

A 24-year-old man from Hatfield was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and further enquiries are underway.

Herts police maintain that the armed policing unit and the dog unit were there as a precaution.