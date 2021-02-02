News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Man arrested on suspicion of threats to kill

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 12:08 PM February 2, 2021    Updated: 12:10 PM February 2, 2021
A comparison between crime data for Welwyn Hatfield in March 2020 and March 2019.

A 24-year-old man from Hatfield was arrested by police - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested in Hatfield on suspicion of threats to kill. 

At around 6.20pm yesterday, armed police, officers, and a dog unit attended Wood Close. 

It was reported that a man was in possession of a knife.

A 24-year-old man from Hatfield was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and further enquiries are underway.

Herts police maintain that the armed policing unit and the dog unit were there as a precaution.

