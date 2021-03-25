Appeal after woman reportedly touched inappropriately under train bridge

Published: 5:10 PM March 25, 2021

Following a sexual assault in Hatfield last week, Herts police are appealing for witnesses and information

The incident occurred in French Horn Lane, underneath the train bridge, at around 7pm on Monday, March 15.

It was reported that a female was touched inappropriately and attempts were made to get her to engage in sexual activity.

She refused and managed to call friends before leaving the area.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Dieter Sweeting, who is investigating, said: “This was a very frightening ordeal for the victim and I commend her for coming forward and reporting the incident.

“While it is not being treated as an assault by a stranger, this will still be concerning for the wider public. I would like to reassure people that we are taking the matter very seriously.

“A number of people are believed to have walked past around the time of the incident, heading towards the train station. I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have seen something that could assist our enquiries to please get in contact.”

He continued: “I want to remind people that sexual activity of any kind without consent, is rape – no matter what the circumstances. If you have been a victim, please report it. Specialist officers are on hand to provide advice and support and we will always do everything we can to bring offenders to justice.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to please email dieter.sweeting@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/19725/21.