News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Appeal after woman reportedly touched inappropriately under train bridge

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 5:10 PM March 25, 2021   
A Cambridgeshire man, in his 60s, has had his wallet – containing £200 – stolen by distraction burgl

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Following a sexual assault in Hatfield last week, Herts police are appealing for witnesses and information

The incident occurred in French Horn Lane, underneath the train bridge, at around 7pm on Monday, March 15.

It was reported that a female was touched inappropriately and attempts were made to get her to engage in sexual activity.

She refused and managed to call friends before leaving the area.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Constable Dieter Sweeting, who is investigating, said: “This was a very frightening ordeal for the victim and I commend her for coming forward and reporting the incident.

“While it is not being treated as an assault by a stranger, this will still be concerning for the wider public. I would like to reassure people that we are taking the matter very seriously.

Most Read

  1. 1 Welwyn Garden City John Lewis survives as retailer announces closures
  2. 2 Santander to close in town centre
  3. 3 Young Potters Bar artist gets confidence boost as work goes on display at railway station
  1. 4 Appeal after woman reportedly touched inappropriately under train bridge
  2. 5 Cannabis factory discovered on street where average house costs £2 million
  3. 6 'This has been our life for 18 years' - Pub managers devastated after lease not renewed
  4. 7 No joy for Oliver Skipp and Emile Smith Rowe as England lose opening Euro U21 Championship match
  5. 8 Phallic vandalism at Splashlands to be removed
  6. 9 'Dad died in agony in hospital while medics watched - it was like a horror film'
  7. 10 Drug dealer jailed for two years for intent to supply Class A drugs

“A number of people are believed to have walked past around the time of the incident, heading towards the train station. I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have seen something that could assist our enquiries to please get in contact.”

He continued: “I want to remind people that sexual activity of any kind without consent, is rape – no matter what the circumstances. If you have been a victim, please report it. Specialist officers are on hand to provide advice and support and we will always do everything we can to bring offenders to justice.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to please email dieter.sweeting@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/19725/21.

Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A train stopping at Welwyn Garden City station.

Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Luis Ferreira

County line drug dealer jailed after Court of Appeal ruling

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
A police helicopter. Picture: Herts Police.

Helicopter involved in late night search after concern for welfare of man

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The medieval Clock Tower in St Albans is undergoing essential works following a grant from Historic

The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Hertfordshire

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon