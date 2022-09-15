Woman in her 70s robbed outside Hatfield Tesco

A bank card, taken from the woman's bag, was later used to complete hundreds of pounds worth of transactions. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman in her 70s has been robbed outside of a Tesco supermarket in Hatfield.

The incident took place at around 3.30pm on Thursday, August 18.

The victim had parked in the disabled area of Tesco's car park, on Great North Road.

When loading her shopping into the boot of her car, the victim placed her handbag down on the floor.

Upon turning back around, the handbag was gone.

Police have released an image of a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries. - Credit: Hertfordshire police

It was later handed into Tesco, without the contents of her purse, including money and bank cards, and the woman's Nokia mobile phone.

Over one hundred pounds worth of transactions were later completed on her card, in addition to other unsuccessful attempts.

Hertfordshire police have since released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

PC Sarah Kinney said: "We believe the man pictured was in the area at the time and he could have vital information about what happened.

"If you recognise him, or have information yourself, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at sarah.kinney@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/66535/22.

“I’d also like to remind residents of the steps they can take to protect themselves from thieves.

"Never leave valuables out of your sight – an opportunist thief can act fast.

"Remember to lock your car doors and keep your windows closed when leaving your vehicle unattended.

"Be vigilant of suspicious activity and call 999 if you suspect a crime is in progress.”

Information can also be reported via the Hertfordshire police website (www.herts.police.uk/report), or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.