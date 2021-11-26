Man in stable condition following Hatfield stabbing

The man was assaulted and stabbed by four men in the Wellfield Road area. - Credit: Archant

A man in his 40s is in a stable condition after being stabbed in Hatfield on Thursday night.

At around 7.45pm in the Wellfield Road area, he was assaulted by four men and suffered several stab wounds to his legs. He was taken to hospital where he remains at this time.

Detective inspector Baz Kaila said: “Residents will have noticed a significant police presence in the area following the incident last night and enquiries are continuing today.

“We are appealing for anyone with information to please make contact.

“Were in you the area around the time of the incident and witnessed something out of the ordinary or do you have information about what happened?

“If your vehicle was parked in the area and you have a dash cam fitted, please check your footage to see if you captured anything that may help us.

“If you have a doorbell camera fitted and have not yet spoken to police, please check your footage and contact me if you feel you have anything of interest.”

You can report any information at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/92649/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.