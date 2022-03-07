CCTV still shows Hatfield wallet thief suspect

Do you recognise this man, suspected of using a stolen debit card to buy booze and cigarettes in Hatfield?

He was captured on CCTV in Hatfield Food and Wine in St Albans Road East, late last night, buying Jack Daniel's bourbon and cigarettes.

It follows the theft of a wallet from a car parked just outside the Red Lion pub on the Great North Road, Hatfield, earlier that evening.

Owner Christopher Maitland told the WHT: "At around 11pm on Sunday evening I received bank notifications about two transactions that had taken place, both of which I did not recognise. I called my bank immediately and confirmed to them my wallet had been stolen.

"Unfortunately, my forgetfulness led to me leaving my wallet in the car in the first place, which in turn was left unlocked after some hurried unpacking a few hours earlier. The car is parked among many other residents' cars and wouldn't have stood out to be unlocked, it has tinted windows also. I believe the suspect may have tried other vehicles in the car park before coming to mine.

"I managed to get hold of the shop owner who served the man and he was able to supply me with the video."

He has reported the offence to police and is awaiting their response. If you recognise the man pictured, email the WHT at news@whtimes.co.uk and we will pass on information to police.