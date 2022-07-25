News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
13-year-old girl grabbed by stranger in Hatfield

Pearce Bates

Published: 5:04 PM July 25, 2022
Woods Ave with two school buildings either side, and trees beside the road.

The incident occurred on Woods Avenue, Hatfield. - Credit: Google Maps

A 13-year-old girl has been stopped and grabbed by a stranger in Hatfield.

The incident occurred at around 4.10pm on Friday, July 8, when the victim was walking on Woods Avenue.

She was stopped by a man, who had been speaking to two other girls, who then grabbed her arm and tried to engage her in conversation.

The victim then told him that she needed to leave, and fled the scene.

The man did not attempt to follow her.

He is described as being in his mid-30s with short black hair and stubble.

He was also wearing a blue shirt with black jeans, and had a black bicycle with him.

The victim described him as speaking with an Italian accent.

Hertfordshire Police are treating the incident as common assault.

Police constable Jack Marzec, of Hertfordshire Police, said: "We understand that incidents of this nature are likely to cause alarm among the local community, and as such we have stepped up local patrols.

“If you believe you may have witnessed this incident, or have any information you think may assist with our investigation, please get in touch with me via email."

PC Marzec can be contacted via the email address: jack.marzec@herts.police.uk

Information can also be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/55772/22.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

