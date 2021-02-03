Stolen vehicle recovered following road safety operation

Published: 12:31 PM February 3, 2021

A stolen vehicle was recovered and several prosecution notices were handed out as part of a road safety operation in Hatfield on Monday, February 1.

Officers based themselves at the weighbridge on Comet Way between 7am and 11.30am, carrying out checks on commercial vehicles and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs).

Vehicles were also checked for driving violations and other possible offences.

In total, 14 offences were identified and dealt with during the operation: Four formal prohibitions, eight overweight vehicle prosecution notices, one dangerous condition prosecution notice and one £300 Graduated Fixed Penalty Notice for Tachograph offences.

Several informal prohibitions were also issued for overweight vehicles, where drivers were able to remove weight immediately making the vehicle safe to drive.

Officers also found a vehicle that is believed to have been stolen and sold on, which was seized and reported.

Sergeant Russell Jones, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Driving an overweight vehicle not only risks your own safety, but also that of all other road users too. Overloading your vehicle is illegal for good reason; when maximum weights are exceeded, your vehicle is less stable.

“This means the amount of time it takes to react in an emergency will be compromised, which can result in fatal consequences. If you are involved in a collision and found to have an overloaded vehicle, this could make your insurance policy void.

“Unsafe and illegal vehicles will not be tolerated in Hertfordshire. This was a successful operation, with multiple unsafe vehicles removed from the roads, and robust action taken against those who were disregarding the rules.

“We carry out regular operations, both overt and covert, to target and identify road users who are not adhering to the law and/or driving dangerously. Remember, just because you can’t see us – it doesn’t mean we can’t see you.”

